Kim Kardashian Debuts Yeezy Season 7 Blue PVC Pointy Pumps in Tokyo

While “paparazzi” shots of Kim Kardashian modeling Yeezy Season 6 are being broadcast on Times Square billboards and throughout the Herald Square subway station in New York City, the newly-minted mom-of-three is already showing off Season 7.

On a sisters trip to Tokyo — the KKW Beauty mogul and reality star took to Twitter to highlight her husband’s latest designs. “I’m gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it’s 5am and I can’t sleep,” she wrote, adding “All Yeezy Season 7.”

Posting three sets of photos from her travels, Kim modeled knee-high snakeskin boots, a futuristic silver cropped puffer, Desert Rat 500 sneakers, Calabasas socks, a waist pack and more.

And for dinner with Khloe and Kourtney today, the 37-year-old rocked a plunging black suit paired with blue PVC pumps from the rapper-turned-designer’s latest collection.

Kardashian gave her fans a close look at the pointy aqua-colored transparent stilettos via Instagram stories, sharing several photos of her hitting the pavement in the eye-catching style.

Kim modeling Kanye’s most recent creations comes just two weeks after the Vogue India cover star teased Yeezy’s upcoming collab with Australian sportswear purveyor 2XU with a single Instagram post captioned, “📸 by North.”

In the shot, the California-born super star is wearing sports compression leggings from the brand that first appeared in Yeezy’s Season 5 capsule.

Stay tuned for more updates on Yeezy Season 7.

