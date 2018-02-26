Kim Kardashian West Debuts Pink Hair With These Sultry Unreleased Yeezy Snakeskin Stompers

Kim Kardashian arrives at Haneda International Airport. Splash News

From her signature brunette to the latest platinum blond, Kim Kardashian West has undeniably earned her title as the queen of radical hair color transformations as of late.

Now it appears the beauty mogul is once again showing off her roots — this time, by thinking pink.

Spotted at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Kardashian West debuted a new bubblegum-pink hue that she initially shared with her Snapchat fans. Tucked behind her ears with her natural roots peeking from a center part, the bright look marked a new shade for Kardashian West, which she expertly paired with an oversized fur-lined jacket over a cropped fleece sweater, dark sweatpants and snakeskin boots — all new pieces from husband Kanye West’s unreleased Yeezy Season 7 collection.

Kim Kardashian arrives at Haneda International Airport. Splash News

As for the color’s permanency, Kardashian West confirmed the dye job with a simple tweet: “I don’t really do wigs. It’s real.”

The reality star first hinted at the color switch-up when she took to Twitter over the weekend to express frustration over her most recent platinum look. “I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” Kardashian West tweeted to fans. On Instagram, hair colorist Chris Appleton also shared a sneak peek of the color process.

New look who dis? A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:01am PST

