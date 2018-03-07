Kim Kardashian Shows Off Sparkly Sandals & Slinky Black Dress at Music Release Party

Kim Kardashian on her last night in Tokyo. Splash

Kim Kardashian is officially back on U.S. soil, and showing off a new look Los Angeles.

After a trip to Tokyo with her sisters, where she repped new designs from Yeezy Season 7, the KKW Beauty mogul was spotted mingling at release party Monday night for Marina Acton’s new single “Fantasize.”

The newly-minted mom-of-three sported a toned-down ensemble for the occasion, styling an elegant floor-length black gown with sparkly silver sandals.

It’s likely that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who recently dyed her platinum hair pink, opted for the simple dress as to not draw attention away from her new ‘do, which has been in the works for awhile now.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” the E! star shared in a recent blog post on her site, referring to when she channeled hip hop icon Lil’ Kim for the 1999-themed September issue.

🔥NEW: Kim last night 😻😻😻 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kkwarmy) on Mar 6, 2018 at 8:01am PST

Up-and-coming model Jeremy Meeks (otherwise known as “Hot Felon”) and his girlfriend Chloe Green also attended the party for Acton, a billionaire Ukrainian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and now aspiring singer who bought Kim and Kanye West’s Bel-Air mansion last year.

Want more?



Kim Kardashian Debuts Yeezy Season 7 Blue PVC Pointy Pumps in Tokyo

Kim Kardashian West Debuts Pink Hair With These Sultry Unreleased Yeezy Snakeskin Stompers

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Wears to Bed — And She Can’t Sleep Without It