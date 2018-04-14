Kim Kardashian Steals the Show at 20th High School Reunion in Plunging Minidress and Clear Heels

Kim Kardashian doesn’t need a high school reunion to show her former classmates what she’s been up to — she’s one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

Nonetheless, Kardashian met up with some of her high school pals to attend their 20th reunion at the private, all-girls’ Catholic school Marymount High School in Bel-Air, Calif yesterday.

Kim Kardashian, center, and friends at her high school reunion. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the occasion, Kardashian sported a white minidress with a collar and plunging neckline, which she paired with transparent, pointy-toed pumps — a leg-lengthening style that she often selects.

The 37-year-old wore her dark locks down, opting for a Cher-esque vibe with long extensions framing her face, and accessorized with a tiny, white purse.

Kardashian posted a slew of pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram stories, sharing her night with fans as she reunited with high school friends she hadn’t seen since graduation. She rented out a party bus, arriving with friends in style as they took a literal walk down memory lane, strolling through the halls of their former school.

While Kardashian attended her reunion, three of her other sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner— spent the night at Coachella. Kourtney and Kylie arrived by private jet alongside Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

the wind you guys, is this necessary? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Meanwhile, the youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, is in Cleveland, where she gave birth to her first child April 12.

