Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Rock Boots for Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit Craig's in L.A. Friday night.

Despite rumors that little sister Kylie Jenner was going into labor last night, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West were spotted stepping out for a friend’s birthday dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in L.A.

Walking hand-in-hand, the couple, who are known to coordinate their ensembles, were dressed casually for the evening out, with the reality star giving subtle early-2000s vibes in a fitted zip-up black hoodie that made her long blond tresses pop.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hold hands step out for dinner. Splash

The Kardashian West — who is expecting a third child via surrogate with the Yeezy designer — pulled her neutral-colored look together with pointy thigh-high boots worn over skin-tight faded-black jeans, paired with a gray T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Kanye West rocked a denim jacket courtesy of streetwear brand Carhartt WIP over a simple black tee with Adidas track pants and Yeezy lace-up combat boots in the colorway “sand.”

The KKW Beauty mogul and the rapper both wear boots. Splash

During the outing, when asked by a TMZ reporter whether they would attend Paris Hilton’s upcoming nuptials to Chris Zylka, the mom of two replied, “We would love to.”

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old rapper-turned-designer released new winter-ready Adidas Yeezy Calabasas-themed apparel, such as a graphic sweatshirt, a sport parka and more sweatpants. The styles are available now at select retailers, including Labels in the Netherlands.

