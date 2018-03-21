Kanye West Debuts Pink Hair With Kim Kardashian in Biker Shorts and Thong Sandals

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on a date earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seldom been spotted out together recently as the two have been busy. While the KKW Beauty mogul jetted off to Tokyo with her sisters, where she modeled unreleased Yeezy Season 7 pieces, the rapper-turned-designer has reportedly been working on his new album with Drake and Travis Scott in Wyoming.

The power couple are both back in Los Angeles again and were spotted outside ‘Ye’s recording studio in Calabasas yesterday dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy.

Showing love for the city he now calls home with Kim and their three children, West hit the streets in black Yeezy Season 5 Calabasas crest track pants teamed with stark white Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-award winning artist sported a blue and beige flannel over a charcoal tee. This isn’t exactly a new look for Kanye, who recently made headlines for allegedly copping Shia LaBeouf’s street style, but his pink hair did turn some heads.

Continuing to support her man, the 37-year-old reality star — who just went back to brunette after rocking pink locks of her own — paired Yeezy Season 7 x 2XU biker shorts with a cropped gray tank and neutral-toned thong flip-flop heeled sandals.

Keeping cozy while also brightening up her ensemble, the E! fixture threw on an oversized orange hoodie for the outing and added large frames to pull things together.

