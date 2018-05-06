Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks at the Met Gala Through the Years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wearing Balmain at the 2016 Met Gala.

A lot has happened since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Met Gala red carpet debut together in 2013. Babies have been born, the rapper signed a major deal with Adidas, thus causing Yeezy to grow exponentially, the reality star founded KKW Beauty, and that just seems to scratch the surface.

Last year Kardashian walked solo on the carpet, and that might be a possibility again at the forthcoming soiree on Monday.

FN is taking a look back at the couple’s bold looks from the fashion gala through the years.

In 2016, the duo dressed in head-turning futuristic Balmain ensembles for the event, which was themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West wore Balmain to the 2016 Met Gala. Kim paired her dress with Tom Ford heels. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

The “Life of Pablo” artist donned an oversized bling-embellished trucker jacket from the French fashion house, ripped Fear of God Jeans and suede tan Saint Laurent boots complete with light blue contact lenses.

Meanwhile, the mom of three styled silver metallic T-strap sandals courtesy of Tom Ford with her sparkling Balmain number featuring a dangerously high slit.

The year prior, the couple rocked his-and-hers custom Roberto Cavalli by Peter Dundas gear. Kim wore a nude beaded gown boasting an open back and a long white feathered trai, while West showed off a burgundy velvet tuxedo with a matching velvet kimono shirt and scarf embroidered with burgundy silk threading.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2015 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2014, the pair toned things down a bit with both donning elegant Lanvin designs. West looked dapper in a black tux with a white shirt sans bow tie and patent leather lace-up boots. The makeup mogul was dressed in a black and navy strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and black T-strap pumps.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2014 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For their first Met Gala appearance as a couple, Kim and Kanye repped Givenchy creations. Kardashian, who was pregnant with their first daughter, North West, at the time, modeled a floral high-neck gown and matching sandals, while the “Stronger” rapper wore a classic black tux and matching patent leather shoes.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian making their 2013 Met Gala debut. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

For more of the Kardashians and Jenners at the Met Gala through the years, check out the gallery.

