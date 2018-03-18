Kim Kardashian Receives Future-Inspired Balmain Boots Fresh Off the Runway from Pal Olivier Rousteing

French designer Olivier Rousteing gifted Kim Kardashian a pair of boots from his collection for fall '18. Splash/Rex Shutterstock

A day after posting the first clear photo of new baby Chicago West to her Instagram grid, Kim Kardashian took to her story on Sunday to show off a luxurious present from a friend.

Following several KKW campaign shots, the newly-minted mom-of-three shared a boomerang featuring a pair of PVC and black patent leather thigh-high boots fresh off the runway from Paris Fashion Week at Olivier Rousteing’s future-themed show.

“OMG FRESH OFF THE RUNWAY!!!!!” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wrote over the boots, adding several emojis and tagging the famous French fashion designer, who reportedly imagined his latest creations for the fall and winter season in the year 2050.

The bold pointy-toed style is bound to make a great addition to the 37-year-old’s luxe wardrobe, which is full of Yeezy looks. Lately, Kim’s style has consisted of mostly designs from her rapper husband Kanye West, but we highly doubt she won’t take these statement-making shoes to the streets soon.

Olivier Rousteing originally styled the clear thigh-high boots with an equally head-turning holographic raffia-fringed minidress as well as with distressed jeans on the runway earlier this month.

A model walking for Balmain fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, just a week ago, the 31-year-old creative director of the iconic luxury fashion house — who replaced Christophe Decarnin in 2011 at just 25 after only two years with the brand — posted a runway shot of the same boots boasting a transparent block heel with a metal ball detail to social media.

“Plastic + jeans = Balmain,” the former Roberto Cavalli designer simply captioned the photo.

Plastic + jeans = Balmain A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Mar 11, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

