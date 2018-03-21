Kim Kardashian Looks Pretty in Pink Modeling Off-White, Vivetta, Alexander Wang & More in Latest High Fashion Spread

While lately Kim Kardashian has been modeling mainly Yeezy Season 7 in support of her rapper-turned-designer husband Kanye West, a few weeks ago, while still sporting platinum locks, the newly-minted mom-of-three took part in a high fashion photo shoot for ODDA magazine’s “Queen Be”-themed 14th issue.

Sita Abellán, a Spanish DJ who starred in Rihanna’s iconic 2015 “Bitch Better Have My Money” music video, shot the spread for the bi-annual New York-based magazine, which was released worldwide Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram to show off her photographs, the 24-year-old — who also modeled in Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma spring ’17 show — posted two dreamy snaps of the 37-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star sporting a ruffled, off-the-shoulder bubblegum pink Vivetta dress paired with coordinating pale pink thigh-high leather boots.

Referring to Kardashian as a ‘princess’ in her caption, Abellán also posted a photo of the KKW Beauty mogul posing casually in the grass wearing a blush ruffled Off-White ball gown featuring layers of tulle teamed with Alexander Wang slingback pumps and futuristic Prada frames.

Meanwhile, the self-described ‘techno princess’ shared several other shots from the shoot to her Instagram story, including Kim modeling looks from the likes of Fendi, Miu Miu, Emilio Pucci and more.

Of the shoot, Abellán told WWD in February, “I wanted [Kim] to look like a very strong woman and at the same time, very fashionable. I didn’t want anything sexy or whatever, I just wanted her to be really confident with the clothes and feel like the strong woman that she is.”

Want more?

Kanye West Debuts Pink Hair With Kim Kardashian in Biker Shorts and Thong Sandals