Kim Kardashian Teases Versace Met Gala Look on Social Media

The Met Gala has a no social media policy — but that isn’t stopping social media maven Kim Kardashian from sharing her Met prep process with her tens of millions of followers.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared an image of herself lounging on a bed with a comforter and glittery pillows from Versace prior to getting dressed for this year’s gala.

In the shot, Kardashian wears a Versace robe and slippers in the brand’s signature print.

Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room! pic.twitter.com/2EcyqecJip — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2018

The reality star used her caption as a prelude to an arrival alongside designer Donatella Versace, who is a co-chairwoman of the gala along with Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

“Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room!” Kardashian wrote, teasing a custom Versace look to come on the red carpet.

Last year, Kardashian hit the event in a white corseted Vivienne Westwood gown. In years prior, she wore Balmain, Givenchy and Lanvin.

Although Kardashian has attended past Met Galas with husband Kanye West, she is expected to appear solo at this year’s — although two of her younger sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, will be attending, along with Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner.

