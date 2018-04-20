Kim Kardashian Confirms the Closing of All Dash Stores

It seems that even the Kardashians can’t keep up with themselves.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are officially closing the doors to all their Dash stores, making the “bittersweet” announcement via Kim’s website.

In the post, Kim wrote: “We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

The high-profile siblings first opened the clothing and accessories boutique in 2006 in their hometown of Calabasas, Calif., and six years later the shop relocated to West Hollywood. Offering a mix of high-end labels and collections under its own brand, the company eventually added two outposts in Miami and New York — the latter of which closed in 2016.

The Dash brand even garnered a spin-off TV series called “Dash Dolls,” which premiered in 2015 and followed the sisters as they navigated their burgeoning retail business.

Over the years, the Kardashian trio have started their own ventures, from Kim’s cosmetics brand KKW Beauty to Khloe’s Good American denim line. In addition, both sisters recently welcomed new members to the family, with Kim announcing the arrival of her third child via surrogate in January, and Khloe giving birth to a baby girl just last week. April also marked a big month for Kourtney, who celebrated her 39th birthday two days ago.

