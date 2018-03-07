Kim Kardashian Plays Softball in a Bra Bandeau Top and Yeezy Sneakers With Family

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian
Splash News

The Kardashians just wouldn’t be the Kardashians if they didn’t play softball in Yeezy. Hitting up a field in Los Angeles yesterday, that’s exactly what they did.

Kim led the pack, which included mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall, wearing gray high-rise sweatpants paired with a knit bandeau bra top and a coordinating cropped puffer jacket, all by Kanye West.

The mom of three’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers, paired with cream-colored socks, completed her look.

Removing her outerwear for their game, the 37-year-old Vogue India cover star showed off taught abs and butt-length newly dyed pink hair.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian, 33, looked just about ready to pop in a curve-hugging black dress, which she wore under a matching black duster coat.

The reality star, who is eight months pregnant with her first daughter, accessorized with a $3,000 vintage monogrammed Louis Vuitton Palm Springs backpack and Yeezy 350 V2 Boost sneakers in black and copper.

Kris Jenner rocked a Louis Vuitton bag as well, paired with a black Adidas tracksuit and black sneakers.

As for Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian sister dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy like Kim, sporting a “Frozen Yellow” Calabasas long-sleeve shirt teamed with sold-out Season 5 football pants and the same kicks as the KKW Beauty mogul.

And while new mom Kylie was spotted leaving her Miami hotel with boyfriend Travis Scott on Tuesday, Kendall was on hand for the sporting occasion, wearing a complete Adidas ensemble consisting of a black striped top with black logo shorts and her favorite white Adidas Originals Forum low sneakers.

