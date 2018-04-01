Kim Kardashian Makes a Statement in Slinky Black Dress & Nude Heels at KKW Beauty Event

While she’s often seen in athleisurewear these days, Kim Kardashian still knows how to glam it up.

The reality star-turned-makeup maven sported a slinky black dress at a star-studded KKWxMario dinner yesterday as she celebrated the launch of her newest makeup line. Kardashian’s classic Versace dress featured a low-cut neckline and embellishment on the straps. She paired the elegant dress with simple nude sandals.

KIm Kardashian CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, attended the dinner in a black minidress with bow detailing at the midriff and sheer sleeves. Jenner completed her look with fishnet stockings and classic black pumps. The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan did not appear to be in attendance.

Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist and KKWxMario collaborator Mario Dedivanovic is a judge on “Glam Masters,” a show which Kardashian produces. Dedivanovic opted for a simple ensemble at the event, wearing a brown jacket with jeans and Chelsea boots.

“Glam Masters” host Laverne Cox, known best for her work on “Orange is the New Black,” sported a knee-length black dress at the event, opting for a natural makeup look. Cox added some pizazz to her simple ensemble with leopard-print pumps.

The new KKW Beauty line — which features a 10-shade eyeshadow palette, a cream lipstick and two lipglosses — launches April 5.

