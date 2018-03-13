Kim Kardashian Got the ‘Perfect’ Sultry Fishnet Booties From Alexander Wang

Kim Kardashian wears a black blazer at Alexander Wang's spring '18 show. Rex Shutterstock

While Kim Kardashian has been mostly clad in Yeezy Season 7 as of late, the KKW Beauty mogul took to social media today to show off a gift from a designer other than her husband.

Kim shared a quick snap to her Instagram story yesterday of Alexander Wang’s fishnet ankle booties, the same style that Beyoncé wore in red on Christmas Eve.

Along with a black and nude version of the statement style, a note from the New York designer read: “Kim, These couldn’t be more perfect for you. Enjoy.”

Priced at nearly $1,000, the Caden suede and leather-trimmed fishnet sock boot is perfectly aligned with the fall ’18 hosiery trend.

Making a big comeback at New York Fashion Week this year, Tom Ford showed fishnet stockings paired with embellished zebra print slingback kitten heels for the upcoming season while Wang debuted an ’80s working girl-inspired collection complete with lacy stockings teamed with clear sandals.

The pointed style featuring an elasticized slingback strap and a clear PVC toe box was introduced on the catwalk at Alexander Wang’s spring ’18 show, which the newly-minted mom-of-three attended back in September.

Alexander Wang spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Stay tuned to see Kim Kardashian step out in the sultry statement shoes.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Want more?

Alexander Wang’s Power Heels and Hosiery Are an Ode to the ’80s Working Girl

Cardi B Holds Court in a Trench Coat With a Sensual Twist and Pointy Boots at Alexander Wang’s NYFW Show

Kim Kardashian Plays Softball in a Bra Bandeau Top and Yeezy Sneakers With Family