Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Japan in a Skintight Dress and Yeezy Sneakers

Khloé Kardashian might be eight months pregnant, but the reality star’s busy schedule shows no signs of letting up.

Alongside sisters Kourtney and Kim, Khloé is currently on vacation in Japan — and she’s showing off a chic sense of style in formfitting dresses and trendy sneakers.

Khloé put on a chic show in Kyoto yesterday, sporting a skintight pink skirt and a white button-down with a fluffy pink coat dragged down one shoulder. The 33-year-old completed her stylish look with Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, choosing a cream colorway to match her shirt.

The star posed for pictures with elder sister Kourtney, who wore a matching denim long-sleeved top and miniskirt, which she paired with shiny black over-the-knee boots.

Khloé — who vowed early in her pregnancy to avoid wearing maternity clothes for as long as possible — is continuing to show off on-trend style while in her final trimester.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a similarly stylish look a day prior, pairing a jacket and dress combo with comfy kicks. Khloé stepped out in a tight-fitting gray-blue jersey dress, which she paired with Reebok sneakers in the same shade. The star completed her ensemble with a fluffy, leopard-print duster coat.

While Yeezy — designed by Kim’s husband, Kanye West — is one of Khloé’s favorite footwear brands, she also likes shoes from other high-end labels, including Givenchy, Louboutin and Tom Ford.

