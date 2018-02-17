Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Red Minidress & Matching Sandals

Khloé Kardashian Courtesy of Instagram

Khloé Kardashian may be seven months pregnant, but she’s still sporting towering heels.

The reality star posted a belated Valentine’s Day photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson to Instagram yesterday, showing off her growing baby bump in a red minidress as the couple posed in front of balloons that spelled out “I <3 U.”

” ‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love ❤,” she captioned the post.

Kardashian completed her red-hot look with a pair of Tamara Mellon’s Frontline sandals, choosing a special red suede version. The 4-inch stilettos feature PVC floating straps, playing off the clear shoe trend that has been popular lately.

Meanwhile, Thompson went for a more casual look. The NBA star wore a maroon-and-white bomber jacket with gray, tight-fitting joggers. He completed his look with rose-gold toned sneakers.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s love for form-fitting dresses and high heels is well-known — and early into her pregnancy, she expressed a desire to stay out of maternity clothes for as long as possible.

The 33-year-old’s baby will have two cousins just a few months apart: Kim Kardashian’s third child, Chicago, was born in January, and Kylie Jenner’s first child, Stormi, was born Feb. 1.

