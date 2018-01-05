Khloé Kardashian Glows in Fitted Turtleneck Dress With Yeezy Boots at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Khloe Kardashian Splash News

Khloé Kardashian may be six months pregnant, but she’s still wearing her highest heels.

The stylish star made her way to the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while wearing a fitted turtleneck dress and Yeezy boots with a 4.5-inch heel for a leggy look.

Khloé Kardashian heads to the “Jimmy Kimmel” set. Splash News

The boots feature an exaggeratedly pointed toe. With lace detailing going all the way up, they add an edgy element to any look.

Kardashian took some inspiration from her second-oldest sister, Kim, with this outfit. Kim is a big fan of these Yeezy lace-up boots — no surprise, since her husband, Kanye West, is Yeezy’s designer.

For her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel,” Kardashian changed into a dark dress with cut-out detailing and strappy nude sandals.

On the show, the 33-year-old discussed her pregnancy, revealing that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was the one who had the intuition that she might be pregnant.

“First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet, I’m not pregnant,'” she told Kimmel. “I took a pregnancy test, and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal.”

Kardashian also talked about how she revealed her pregnancy to her family. She told the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” crew before revealing the big news to the Kardashian clan.

While Kardashian says she plans to put off wearing maternity clothes for as long as possible, it’s clear that the mother-to-be knows how to flatter her growing baby bump.

Want more?

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Rocks Sky-High Stilettos on ‘The Ellen Show’; Reveals Plans for Baby Name

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Fitted Minidress & Louboutin Pumps

Khloe Kardashian Flashes Baby Bump in ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween Costume