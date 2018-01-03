Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Fitted Minidress & Louboutin Pumps

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Courtesy of Instagram

Like the rest of her famous family, Khloé Kardashian loves fashion — and she’s not letting her pregnancy stop her from wearing designer stilettos.

Yesterday, the reality star shared a snapshot of herself clad in Christian Louboutin pumps as she embraces her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson. In the image, Kardashian wears a slim-fitting House of CB dress with sky-high heels. Thompson sports a dark suit with matching shoes.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Kardashian keeps Louboutin’s designer footwear in regular rotation in her wardrobe. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star loves the brand’s So Kate booties, which she wore several times throughout October, paired with everything from an oversized hoodie to a long velvet robe.

While she went the glam route for her Instagram post with Thompson, the 33-year-old is also a big fan of athleisurewear. She frequently steps out in sneakers by APL and Nike, regardless of whether she’s working out or simply running errands.

Following months of speculation, Kardashian finally revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in December, and yesterday she used the platform to share that she is officially six months along. Kardashian celebrated the milestone with a shot of her growing bump. In the snap, she is seen in the same House of CB minidress, layered under a furry gray coat.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Kardashian’s older sisters, Kim and Kourtney, wore equally stylish looks while pregnant. Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

