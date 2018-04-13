Kerry Washington Wears Four Stylish Looks in One Day to Say Goodbye to ‘Scandal’

After seven seasons, “Scandal” is drawing to a close. And leading lady Kerry Washington is sending her show off in style as she does a farewell tour in New York.

Washington kicked things off Wednesday with an appearance on “Good Morning America.” She showed up to the set in white Fendi skirt paired with an olive green coat by Johanna Ortiz. She added a pop of color to her look with bright, salmon Christian Louboutin pumps.

The 41-year-old then headed to “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” wearing a black sweater and floral-printed pants from Proenza Schouler with a red Oscar de la Renta coat draped over her shoulders. Washington added a springlike element to her outfit with turquoise-colored Jimmy Choo heels.

Kerry Washington makes an appearance on 'Good Morning America' TV show in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The next stop for the “Confirmation” actress was “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” Washington opted for an evening-appropriate ensemble, sporting a glittery gold Erdem dress with floral detailing paired with sky-high Chloe Gosselin sandals.

Later the same day, Washington made her way to Lehman College for the school’s 50th anniversary. She donned a Delpozo dress with floral detailing at the bustline and a tulle skirt, showing off black Jimmy Choo sandals underneath the sheer trim of her gown.

Kerry Washington heads to Lehman College's 50th anniversary party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Scandal” finale airs next Thursday, April 19, on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

