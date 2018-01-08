Kerry Washington Wears the Best Shoes of the Night to the 75th Annual Golden Globes

View Slideshow Kerry Washington attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“Confirmation” star Kerry Washington hit the red carpet at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a style not usually worn at such an event — zip-up, sheer “Net” booties. It was an edgy, unconventional choice that set her apart. The pointy-toe, stiletto style, bedazzled in crystals and pearls, was the perfect complement to her high-slit black gown.

Expressing solidarity with the women who have spoken out against sexual harassment in Hollywood as part of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements by wearing all black, the 40-year-old actress was in attendance for her nomination, Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV for her work as Anita Hill in “Confirmation.”

Kerry Washington wears Roger Vivier “Net” booties on the red carpet. Rex/Shutterstock

It was Washington’s second Golden Globe nod. The mother-of-two was previously nominated for her work in “Scandal” in 2014. She also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role in “Confirmation.” The actress had previously confessed to FN that she’s had a shoe obsession for some time now.

“When I was a little girl, I begged my mother to take flamenco lessons at the Boys and Girls Club. And looking back, mostly I wanted to take flamenco because you got to wear these little red high heels, and I was, like, 10. So my love affair with shoes started a long time ago,” said Washington.

