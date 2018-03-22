Kendall Shows Off New Yeezy Powerphase Sneakers With ‘Oh So Tight’ Biker Shorts

Adidas launched the new Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas in “Core Black” this Saturday, so naturally, Kendall Jenner would be spotted in the highly-coveted sneaker less than a week later.

The 22-year-old supermodel was photographed arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday sporting a head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with Kanye West’s latest Yeezy release.

The retro-inspired kicks designed by her brother-in-law feature an all-black leather upper, coordinating noir laces and the signature Adidas and Calabasas branding on the tongue, outside and sole.

Kendall Jenner wearing the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in "core black" CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This black-on-black colorway is the latest iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase, which retails at an affordable $120, following the off-white and medium gray styles.

Kendall accompanied her sneaks with sold-out Naked Wardrobe NW “Oh So Tight” black biker shorts, an oversized black fur-trim coat and square-framed Givenchy sunglasses.

Meanwhile, a Louis Vuitton Monogramouflage passport cover added a subtle pop of color to the Vogue April cover star’s look.

Jenner at LAX. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the Adidas ambassador’s flight to Paris on Saturday she opted for the same ’80s-inspired shorts and her go-to favorite crispy white leather Adidas Originals Forum Low Refined sneakers.

Coincidentally, despite rocking Kanye’s creation for the brand in the streets, Jenner’s most recent Instagram post (today) is an ad for Adidas’ new bold mesh-covered Deerupt running shoes.

