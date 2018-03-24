Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Rock Two Very Different Shoe Trends While Out in LA

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin at a New York Fashion Week presentation in February.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are both trendsetting supermodels — but that doesn’t mean they have the same sense of style.

While on a lunch and shopping date at Barneys New York in Los Angeles yesterday, the model pals showed off two very different footwear styles.

Baldwin stepped out in a salmon-colored Adidas Originals x Danielle Cathari tracksuit, which she paired with white Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jenner sported a graphic T-shirt and plaid pants, completing her look with classic brown boots.

While Baldwin and Jenner both sport high heels on the runway and red carpet, the duo prefer to keep it more casual while off duty. Baldwin frequently steps out in Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers — she’s been a big proponent of the dad sneaker trend that’s dominated the fashion world in recent months.

Although Jenner also has been spotted in dad sneakers, she prefers Yeezy’s version of the style (not surprising since older sister Kim Kardashian is married to Yeezy designer Kanye West), and she often steps out in sneakers from Adidas, for which she serves as an ambassador. But for her outing yesterday, Jenner swapped out her typical sneakers, upgrading a casual outfit with low-heeled boots.

As for Baldwin’s attire, the 21-year-old may have drawn some inspiration from Jenner, who wore a black-and-white version of Baldwin’s tracksuit back in February, when the pair attended the fall ’18 Adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari presentation.

Kendall Jenner at the Adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari presentation. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

