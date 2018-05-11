Kendall Jenner Wears an Unexpected Look at Cannes That Will Break the Internet

Kendall Jenner is seldom one to shy away from fashion risks, and the supermodel proved just that with her latest look Friday in the South of France at the Secret Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 22-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hit the red carpet alongside other models like Stella Maxwell and Sara Sampaio wearing a sparkly sheer green minidress that left little to the imagination.

When Jenner posed head-on, her bare chest was visible to the camera, undoubtedly grabbing the attention of onlookers.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The body-confident beauty accessorized the ultrarevealing design with a large yellow diamond ring and gold earrings, while simple black satin Christian Louboutin’s Uptown ankle-strap pumps featuring a pointy-toe silhouette completed her ensemble.

The runway queen’s fans already got a sneak preview of her sultry dress on Instagram. This comes on the heels of Jenner getting roasted on social media for appearing to push a security guard out of her shot at the Met Gala on Monday.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jenner became a part of the Adidas family alongside brother-in-law Kanye West in 2017. Last month, she helped the brand celebrate the Paris launch of its exclusive-to-women Arkyn sneaker silhouette.

