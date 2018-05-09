Kendall Jenner Reveals Plenty of Skin in Body-Confident Jacket With Bright Orange Heels

If you thought the Kardashian-Jenner family was done serving glamorous looks after the Met Gala on Monday, you were wrong.

Runway fixture Kendall Jenner and her family all stepped out in head-turning looks for the Business of Fashion magazine launch dinner on Tuesday night at the Chinese Tuxedo restaurant in New York. But one pair of shoes in particular caught our eye. Kendall, who donned a plunging body-confident off-white pantsuit, added a pop of color to her ensemble for the evening with vibrant orange leather Groupie mules by London-based Turkish designer Dora Teymur, who launched his namesake brand in 2012.

Kendall Jenner wearing Dorateymur Groupie mules. CREDIT: Splash

The statement-making slip-on style, which retails for $395, features an open back, a pointed toe silhouette and a roughly 3-inch heel.

Additionally, the 22-year-old supermodel — who attended the 2018 Met Gala dressed in Off-White designed by close friend Virgil Abloh — pulled her look together with a miniature white Jacquemus Le Sac Espelho bag and a bright red lip.

The supermodel stopping to pose for selfie with a fan. CREDIT: Splash

Teymur is known for quirky silhouettes and launched his first capsule ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion Week a few months ago.

Jenner signed with Adidas in 2017, and last month, she helped the brand celebrate the Paris launch of its exclusive-to-women Arkyn sneaker silhouette.

