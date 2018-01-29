Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Bundle Up in Puffers for a Shopping Date

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbat. Splash

While many A-listers were getting ready for the 2018 Grammy Awards held in New York yesterday, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were spotted indulging in some retail therapy.

The two supermodels were bundled up as they strolled the streets of Soho on Sunday, with the Jenner sporting a puffy red plaid bomber jacket over a classic black turtleneck and Yeezy Season 5 black denim jeans. Wearing her go-to black croc-stamped calfskin side-zip ankle boots from Givenchy, the reality star pulled her look together with a trendy $1,047 silver patent leather metallic crossbody bag, courtesy of Alyx, and sleek black sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Splash

Meanwhile, Hadid opted for a navy and black sleeping bag-like coat with wide-leg black trousers, a black high-neck top and chunky Prada Cloudbust sneakers from the luxury label’s resort ’18 collection. Large hoops, futuristic frames and a Prada nylon and leather belt bag completed her ensemble.

The two hit stores like the upscale vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around with friend Luka Sabbat, who wore a chic charcoal blazer over a red top with black pants and snakeskin boots.

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbat in NYC. Splash

Hadid was also photographed sitting on the stoop of a store downtown chatting with Grammy nominee Tyler, the Creator, who sported the same outfit he wore to last night’s awards, including custom Converse and a Louis Vuitton scarf.

Tyler, the Creator and Bella Hadid. Splash

