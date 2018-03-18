Kendall Jenner’s Latest Airport Look Includes her Favorite Adidas Kicks & a Fur Coat Over Bike Shorts

Kendall Jenner shops at the Adidas store in Soho. Splash

Kendall Jenner is not only one of the world’s leading supermodels right now, but she also happens to have a knack for throwing together head-turning street style looks, whether she’s shopping in Soho or catching a flight.

That said, Vogue’s April cover star was spotted jetting out of LAX airport last night wearing an ensemble that was equal parts comfortable and cool.

Making her way through the terminal, the 22-year-old sported a Balenciaga double-breasted black shearling fur coat retailing for nearly $6,000 over a cozy-looking olive hoodie.

Meanwhile, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opted for ’80s-inspired black biker shorts as bottoms — a style sister Kim Kardashian West has been seen rocking lately as well — and pulled things with her favorite Adidas Originals Forum Low Refined sneakers.

Accessorizing, the new faec Tod’s spring ’18 campaign, which co-stars an adorable corgi puppy, added super skinny black sold-out Roberi & Fraud Frances sunglasses and a black leather tote bag.