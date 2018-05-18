Kelly Clarkson’s Style Evolution Is Pretty Drastic

Kelly Clarkson is adding more to her résumé this weekend. The singer will host the Billboard Music Awards live from Las Vegas on Sunday, marking her first awards show hosting gig.

Clarkson has gone from a contestant on “American Idol” to being a judge on singing competition show “The Voice,” nearly 16 years since she took home the former’s title.

Since then, her style has dramatically changed. She was certainly a victim of the early-aughts fashion trends, including thick highlights, denim skirts and platform flip flops.

Kelly Clarkson in sandals and a denim skirt at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards.

Now Clarkson has traded in her jean skirts for chic leather ones. And her shoe style has evolved. With help from stylist Candice Lambert, the “Whole Lotta Woman” singer has donned luxury styles from Valentino, Versace, Tom Ford and Gucci.

Her looks this year, and on “The Voice” season 14, have been ultraglamourous, too. She’s been seen pushing the fashion envelope in Christian Siriano, wearing sleek minidresses from Michael Kors and choosing glittering frocks from Dolce & Gabbana.

Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards photocall in Valentino shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Clarkson will be taking the stage twice to perform on Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards and promises to come out as a fashion force with multiple outfit changes.

“And I’m not always performing, so I can even do stuff that’s uncomfortable,” she told USA Today, adding there will most definitely be a wardrobe malfunction at some point in the show. “Hands down, I will trip — there will be some kind of wardrobe thing, something will happen with Spanx. I’m that person: If it can happen, it will happen.”

To get a look at Clarkson’s style through the years, click through the gallery below.

