Katy Perry Is Red-Hot in Brian Atwood Heels for ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry looked like her old self on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The singer and judge was on hand for a live taping of “American Idol.” There, she wowed on the red carpet in an ultraglamorous haute couture look.

Perry wore red from head to toe, opting for an Alexis Mabille gown. The dress was detailed in exaggerated ruffles.

Instead of choosing shoes from her own Katy Perry footwear line, she paired the ensemble with red Brian Atwood patent leather ankle-strap sandals.

And what caught the attention of many was Perry’s hairstyle. The designer went with her signature long black locks for the occasion — ditching the platinum blonde pixie cut, which she’s been rocking this past year.

It was announced last week that the “Fireworks” singer would be taking part in the 25th anniversary of QVC presents FFANY Shoes on Sale. Perry, whose eponymous shoe brand launched in February 2017, is continuing her work within the footwear industry and will serve as the PSA ambassador for the annual charity gala, which aims to find a cure for breast cancer.

