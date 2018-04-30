Katy Perry Looks Like a Disney Princess in a Ballgown With Glass Slippers on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry took to Instagram Sunday night to show off a very special pair of shoes.

In a short clip, the pop star said, “‘American Idol’ is starting, and I’ve got the glass slipper,” before she lifted up her fairytale-inspired gown and removed a clear heel in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle in Anaheim, Calif.

In addition to her Cinderella shoes, Perry, who performed during the show’s live broadcast last night, wore a white tulle ballgown with custom beadwork from the Paolo Sebastian’s spring ’18 couture collection.

The dress is by Australian designer Paul Vasileff’s Once Upon a Dream collection, which debuted at last year’s Adelaide Fashion Festival.

“Her stylist requested a few pieces, and I was hoping it would be that one because the ‘Cinderella’ is the ultimate princess gown … for her to be wearing it in front of the castle at Disneyland is pretty epic,” the Paolo Sebastian founder shared.

Moreover, while the show’s 10 remaining contestants performed songs related to different Disney films, the “American Idol” judge cheered them on while in a Snow White costume.

Related News Gigi Hadid Reunited With Zayn Malik, & These Were the Animal Print Booties She Wore Mariah Carey Teases Las Vegas Residency in Bombshell Dress and Fierce Heels

Posting on Instagram, Perry captioned the shot, “Someday my prince will come✨Today I got Happy and Dopey 😑 And now I’m Sleepy. 😴 See you next week 😘 #AmericanIdol.”

The Grammy-nominated songstress and TV personality has other ventures besides entertaining. Last year, she founded her eponymous shoe brand and starred on FN’s cover. Within the pages, she described her line as “vibrant, expressive and defining.”

Want more?

Katy Perry Wore Sparkly Sandals & a Purple Suit at the ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere

Did Katy Perry Just Bring Us Scented Jelly Sandals?

Katy Perry Takes a Tumble in Stiletto Heels & Disco Minidress on ‘American Idol’