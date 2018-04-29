Check Out the New FN!

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Hit the Streets of New York in Spring-Ready Looks

By Allie Fasanella
katie holmes, suri cruise
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise catch a cab in New York on April 28.
CREDIT: Splash

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have had to their twin moments before. They are mother and daughter, after all.

To that end, the look-alike pair was spotted hailing a cab in New York City Saturday afternoon while sporting similarly spring-ready ensembles, complete with florals and boots.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum showed off a little bit of leg in a navy printed frock with a pale pink wool-cashmere blend Acne Studios Landi coat, retailing for $1,150, over top.

suri cruise, katie holmes, isabel marant, sperry duck boots
Katie Holmes with daughter Suri Cruise.
CREDIT: Splash

A luxe $2,265 Tod’s Sella medium satchel bag featuring crocodile-stamped leather, suede taupe Isabel Marant ankle booties and tinted square frames pulled the 39-year-old actress’ chic look together.

tod's bag, isabel marant boots, acne coat, katie holmes
Katie Holmes sporting an Acne coat and Isabel Marant boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Moreover, while Tom Cruise’s ex-wife wore suede-covered shoes for the outing, Suri opted for wet-weather Sperry Saltwater duck boots boasting a bright pink toe.

The newly 12-year-old daughter of the “Top Gun” actor paired the $65 style, which she rocked untied, with a flowy white striped dress and a creamy ivory floral-print bomber jacket. A pretty bubblegum pink ribbon in her hair completed her outfit.

sperry duck boots, suri cruise
Suri Cruise wearing Sperry all-weather duck boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Cruise wore the same rain-ready kid’s boots courtesy of the American footwear brand courtside at a Knicks game with Holmes and the actress’ family back in December.

Go Knicks! #msg #family ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

