Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Hit the Streets of New York in Spring-Ready Looks

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise catch a cab in New York on April 28.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have had to their twin moments before. They are mother and daughter, after all.

To that end, the look-alike pair was spotted hailing a cab in New York City Saturday afternoon while sporting similarly spring-ready ensembles, complete with florals and boots.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum showed off a little bit of leg in a navy printed frock with a pale pink wool-cashmere blend Acne Studios Landi coat, retailing for $1,150, over top.

A luxe $2,265 Tod’s Sella medium satchel bag featuring crocodile-stamped leather, suede taupe Isabel Marant ankle booties and tinted square frames pulled the 39-year-old actress’ chic look together.

Katie Holmes sporting an Acne coat and Isabel Marant boots. CREDIT: Splash

Moreover, while Tom Cruise’s ex-wife wore suede-covered shoes for the outing, Suri opted for wet-weather Sperry Saltwater duck boots boasting a bright pink toe.

The newly 12-year-old daughter of the “Top Gun” actor paired the $65 style, which she rocked untied, with a flowy white striped dress and a creamy ivory floral-print bomber jacket. A pretty bubblegum pink ribbon in her hair completed her outfit.

Suri Cruise wearing Sperry all-weather duck boots. CREDIT: Splash

Cruise wore the same rain-ready kid’s boots courtesy of the American footwear brand courtside at a Knicks game with Holmes and the actress’ family back in December.

