Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Hit the Streets of New York in Spring-Ready Looks

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have had to their twin moments before. They are mother and daughter, after all.
To that end, the look-alike pair was spotted hailing a cab in New York City Saturday afternoon while sporting similarly spring-ready ensembles, complete with florals and boots.
The “Dawson’s Creek” alum showed off a little bit of leg in a navy printed frock with a pale pink wool-cashmere blend Acne Studios Landi coat, retailing for $1,150, over top.
A luxe $2,265 Tod’s Sella medium satchel bag featuring crocodile-stamped leather, suede taupe Isabel Marant ankle booties and tinted square frames pulled the 39-year-old actress’ chic look together.
Moreover, while Tom Cruise’s ex-wife wore suede-covered shoes for the outing, Suri opted for wet-weather Sperry Saltwater duck boots boasting a bright pink toe.
The newly 12-year-old daughter of the “Top Gun” actor paired the $65 style, which she rocked untied, with a flowy white striped dress and a creamy ivory floral-print bomber jacket. A pretty bubblegum pink ribbon in her hair completed her outfit.
Cruise wore the same rain-ready kid’s boots courtesy of the American footwear brand courtside at a Knicks game with Holmes and the actress’ family back in December.
Want more?
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have Adorable Twin Moment in Ballet Flats
Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton & More Show Off Pointy Pumps at Carolina Herrera’s NYFW Show