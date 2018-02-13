Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton & More Show Off Pointy Pumps at Carolina Herrera’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Karlie Kloss (L) and Katie Holmes attend the Carolina Herrera fall '18 show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Before passing the torch to her successor, Wes Gordan, Carolina Herrera debuted her final collection as creative director for fall ’18 at New York Fashion Week last night.

After announcing just last week that she was stepping down as head honcho after a career spanning four decades, the successful designer put on her last show, where, naturally, a bevy of celebs flocked to the front row in support.

Showing off hints of gray in her newly shorter ‘do, Katie Holmes paired a simple black dress featuring a white floral design and three-quarter-length sleeves with sleek classic pointy black pumps for the occasion.

Katie Holmes at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Supermodel Karlie Kloss mingled with friends Derek Blasberg and Dianna Agron. Both Kloss and the former “Glee” star wore different shades of purple, with Agron sporting a purple polka-dot frock with matching ankle-strap pumps, while the Adidas ambassador teamed a lavender top with a hot-pink skirt and pointy-toed buckle mules in the same hue.

(L-R): Karlie Kloss, Derek Blasberg and Dianna Agron in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Also on hand, socialites-turned-designers Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton sat on either side of 19-year-old actress Emily Robinson, who had on a denim dress and pink slingbacks.

And while Hilton opted for a plunging dress in various shades of blue cinched at the waist with a belt, and blue suede pointy pumps, Palermo wore a multicolored black and red striped skirt with a white top under a furry coat and wine-colored leather boots.

(L-R): Olivia Palermo, Emily Robinson and Nicky Hilton. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for Carolina Herrera's final collection as creative director