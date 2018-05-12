Happy Birthday, Katharine Hepburn: Her Impact on Fashion

Known for her gender-bending style and highly stylized film persona, Katharine Hepburn made an indelible impact on both Hollywood and the fashion industry.
In honor of the actress, who would have been 111 today, FN is taking a look back at how she impacted fashion.
Hepburn’s film career began in the early 1930s, when the film industry was dominated by women like Jean Harlow and Greta Garbo, who embodied what is now referred to as old Hollywood glamour.
In contrast, Hepburn had a lanky physique and a penchant for wearing menswear. Whereas her peers in the early ’30s were wearing sequins and furs, Hepburn stepped out in tailored suits and sensible low-heeled pumps.
On set, Hepburn had an immense influence over her costumes. According to the Smithsonian, the actress liked to play a role in fashioning her characters’ looks.
“One does not design for Miss Hepburn,” costume designer Edith Head once said. “One designs with her. She’s a real professional, and she has very definite feelings about what things are right for her, whether it has to do with costumes, scripts, or her entire lifestyle.”
Hepburn kept most of her costumes in her New York townhouse, and after her death in 2003, the collection went to the Kent State University Museum.
Click through the gallery to see some of Hepburn’s stylish looks over the years.
Want more?
Oscar Winner Katharine Hepburn’s Style Celebrated On and Off the Big Screen
From the Archives: Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn & More Stars’ Summer Fashion
Shop the Shoes of Style Icons Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and More