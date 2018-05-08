Check Out the New FN!

Kate Upton Walks in Gem-Covered Alexandre Birman Sandals at 2018 Met Gala

By Allie Fasanella
Kate Upton is Alexandre Birman’s muse for the night in the Big Apple. It’s the Brazilian shoe designer’s first Met Gala and the supermodel is serving as his date for the occasion — and rocking his bespoke shoes.

A satiny hunter green hooded gown featuring a rope-like belt courtesy of Zac Posen served as the foundation for Upton’s glamorous look. The dress gave way to the 25-year-old newlywed’s gem-covered bow-embellished Alexandre Birman sandals and a coordinating colorful headpiece topped things off. Meanwhile, gold jewelry added a little extra something.

FN caught up with Upton and Birman on the red carpet tonight and when asked about her shoes, the “Sports Illustrated” model shared: “I love them. I have a matching crown.”

kate upton, 2018 Met Gala, alexandre birman
Kate Upton
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 41-year-old designer — who recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary in the shoe business, commemorating the milestone with an exclusive collection with Bergdorf Goodman — revealed, “I was obsessed when I saw the crown made with the stones I designed on the shoes.”

“I’m extremely happy to be here,” he added before Upton said, “I’m very happy to be here with the best shoe designer.”

Meanwhile, Birman complemented Upton in a deep purple and black velvet tux and cross-printed loafers.

alexandre birman, kate upton, met gala 2018
Kate Upton posing with designer Alexandre Birman.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
met gala 2018 alexandre birman kate upton shoe
A sketch of Kate Upton's Alexandre Birman sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy

For more celebrities, designers and fashion at this year’s Met Gala themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” check out the gallery

