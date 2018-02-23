Kate Upton Shines in Bombshell Gold Cocktail Dress and Matching ‘Indispensable’ Pumps

Kate Upton at the Breitling 'Global Roadshow' event in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Model-turned-actress Kate Upton stepped out in a shimmering head-to-toe gold ensemble for her latest appearance.

Dressed to the nines, Upton and husband Justin Verlander — who tied the knot in Tuscany last November — appeared ultrachic as they arrived at the Breitling Global Roadshow event in New York City on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model styled a glittering Haney Emily one-shoulder stretch jersey dress featuring a thigh-high slit with shiny gold metallic pointed pumps by Stella Luna for the occasion.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Upton wears Stella Luna pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The brand’s Indispensable pump from spring ’17 features its signature V-shaped vamp.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Houston Astros pitcher and Under Armour spokesman — who helped his team to win the 2017 World Series before the couple’s wedding — looked dapper in black trousers paired with a plum-colored jacket and black patent leather dress shoes.

Inside the luxury watch brand’s event, the cover girl posed for pictures with her man and “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress Olivia Munn, who showed off an eye-catching champagne-colored floor-length belted sequin gown.

Kate Upton with Justin Verlander and Olivia Munn. Rex Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Upton made headlines for speaking out against Guess cofounder Paul Marciano’s behavior, which she alleges was inappropriate, when she modeled for the brand in 2010. Now, it’s been reported that sharing her story has cost the fashion exec millions of dollars already. Marciano denies the allegations.

Want more?

Kate Upton Celebrates Fiancé Justin Verlander’s World Series Win — But Stole the Spotlight in Glittery Shoes

Kate Upton Adds Edge to the Little Black Dress at Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show

Kate Upton Wears Trendy Gucci Heels to Shop at CVS With Husband Justin Verlander