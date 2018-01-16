A Look at Some of Kate Moss’ Boldest Looks Through the Years

View Slideshow Kate Moss in Japan in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Moss is a style icon. That fact was cemented years ago when she became one of the world’s biggest supermodels, alongside Naomi Campbell in the ’90s.

To this day, which happens to be her 44th birthday, the legendary Brit holds influence in the fashion world. That said, in celebration of Moss on her special day, FN is taking a look at some of the model’s boldest looks through the years.

Throwing it back to 1993, the cover girl stepped out with Campbell for the British Designer of the Year Awards wearing a lavish oversized fur-trim coat with a miniskirt, a white top and black patent multicolored brogue-inspired platforms featuring lace-up detailing.

Kate Moss with Naomi Campbell in London in 1993. REX Shutterstock

At a book signing in 1995, Moss rocked bright rainbow tie-dye pointed Mary Jane heels with light blue shiny pants and a slinky black tank top.

Moss at a book signing in 1995. REX Shutterstock

For the Met Gala in 2009, the Calvin Klein model accompanied designer Marc Jacobs, wearing a shimmering gold dress with a matching headpiece and platform stilettos.

Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss at the 2009 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Attending a film premiere party in 2014, the mom of one sported a pale pink polka-dot satin pajama-inspired two-piece ensemble featuring a statement-making feather-trim collar. Completing the look were a black turtleneck, drop earrings, sultry black sandals and a small black clutch.

Kate Moss at a party in 2014. Rex Shutterstock

A year later, in 2015, the English model — who was discovered at JFK in 1988 at the age of 14 — was spotted rocking an oversized multicolored fur coat with leather pants, black sheer stockings and sky-high black platform sandals.

Moss wearing platform sandals in 2015. REX Shutterstock

Finally, this past fall at the Kimono Roboto exhibition opening in Tokyo, Japan, Moss (who is now appearing in the Stuart Weitzman spring ad campaign) wore a tailed menswear-inspired black suit with black leather platform lace-up booties.

Kate Moss in Japan in November. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Kate Moss’ style through the years, check out this gallery.

Want more?

How Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss Are Making Fashion History With the New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and More In the Front Row at London Fashion Week

Kate Moss Is a Fan of This Up-and-Coming Shoe Label