How Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall Styled Their Easter Church Looks

Kate Middleton is the master of maternity style. And the Duchess of Cambridge, who’s due this month, looked chic for Easter church services at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

Middleton sported a dark coat for the occasion, teamed with a matching fascinator-like hat adorned with a large bow and a pearl brooch. Although she is well into the third trimester, the 36-year-old opted for high heels, choosing nude pumps that appeared to be from Gianvito Rossi, one of her favorite designers.

Kate Middleton at Easter church services April 1. CREDIT: Splash

While Middleton’s pregnancy style undoubtedly serves as inspiration to many women, at least one member of the royal family is also taking note. Zara Tindall — Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter who is expecting her second child — opted for a similar look to Middleton’s at Easter services.

Like Middleton, Tindall paired a collared coat with high heels, matching a bright blue coat with suede heels in the same shade. She accessorized with a navy, feathered hat and a clutch.

Zara Tindall at St. George's Chapel for Easter services. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II went for a cheery spring ensemble in a fuchsia coat and a flower-adorned hat. Like Middleton, the queen opted for pearl jewelry, completing her look with black loafers.

Queen Elizabeth II CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who will wed in May — opted to skip church services.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Looks Effortlessly Elegant for Final Public Engagement Before Giving Birth Thanks to This Simple Styling Trick

Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Spring-Ready Look at One of Her Last Royal Engagements Before Giving Birth

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Wore Nearly Identical Heels — And Both Looks Came With Leg-Lengthening Tricks