Pregnant Kate Middleton Still Wears Heels To Do Weekly Grocery Shop

Stephanie Hirschmiller

Despite being heavily pregnant, Kate Middleton is still wearing heels. The Duchess donned a pair of heeled boots to do her weekly grocery shopping. Yesterday, she put in an appearance at her local Norfolk branch of the British Waitrose supermarket chain. However, even though this was obviously not an official engagement, she still put on a good show for the waiting photographers.

To be fair, the low heeled ankle boots were an eminently more sensible option than the black pumps she wore for her final pubic engagement. But heels nonetheless. The black suede boots even had an on-trend Western vibe to them. The Western boot is a perfect mid heel. It’s massive for spring and designers have also embraced the silhouette for fall.

So what did she actually buy? Well while the internet may not have offered up a scanned photograph of her check-out receipt, images doing the rounds on social media do attest to the fact that she bought a pot of herbs of some description (coriander or parsley it would appear). And in typical thrifty style, there was a 25 percent off sticker visible on the plastic film.

The Duchess sported various jute bags to transport her shopping from trolley to the back of a waiting Range Rover. One of these came from a cider farm called Healeys. She also recycled the dusty pink Joseph coat she was wearing. It’s been doing the rounds in her wardrobe for some 10 years.

