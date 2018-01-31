Kate Middleton Ditches Her Classic Style For This Bold Look

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Sweden. Splash

After channeling late mother-in-law Princess Diana in a custom Catherine Walker houndstooth coat yesterday, Kate Middleton opted for another printed dress, courtesy of Erdem, for her final night in Sweden.

Much like last night’s satin mustard yellow number from the London-based designer, the duchess’ Wednesday night number featured florals. The design, too, isn’t technically a maternity dress.

Attending a reception in celebration of Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm, the pregnant mom of two accessorized her long-sleeved blue velvet dress with silver earrings and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps featuring a d’Orsay silhouette — a departure from her usual shoe choices.

Kate Middleton in Erdem. Splash

Middleton often favors classic styles from the likes of Tod’s, Jimmy Choo and Rupert Sanderson, but she ventured out of her comfort zone tonight by choosing an ankle-strap for the occasion.

The princess also wore suede wine-colored pumps from Gianvito Rossi with her floor-length Erdem gown for dinner Tuesday night.

At Wednesday evening’s event, Prince William — who looked dapper in a navy suit and shiny black lace-up shoes — gave a speech in which he talked about how he and Middleton enjoyed their stay in Sweden and invited Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to visit the U.K.

Tomorrow, the royal couple will spend one final morning in Sweden before heading to Oslo. What will the Duchess of Cambridge wear in Norway?

Want more?

A Look at Kate Middleton’s Unchanging Maternity Style Through All 3 Pregnancies