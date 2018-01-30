Kate Middleton Kicks Off Sweden Royal Tour in Winter-Appropriate Sorel Boots

Kate Middleton Splash News

No one does winter style quite like Kate Middleton, so it’s no surprise the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted braving the glacial Scandinavian weather in a casual yet stylish ensemble.

On the first day of her royal tour of Sweden and Norway, the expectant mother bundled up in a Eugenia Kim pom beanie, and a Burberry shearling trench coat over a burgundy sweater by Swedish brand Fjallraven, a sartorial tribute to the host country. She completed the look with snow-friendly black Sorel boots.

Kate Middleton plays bandy hockey in Sorel boots. Splash News

Albeit five months pregnant, Middleton took to the Vasaparken rink for an ice hockey penalty shootout, where the traditionally sporty royal managed to score a goal on her second attempt. Prince William also tried his hand at the sport.

William and Kate take a red carpet shot at goal – Kate scores on her second go! #bandyhockey #RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/yrSVUHkWrZ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 30, 2018

After the fun-filled morning, the Duchess traded in her cold-weather gear for a pine green Catherine Walker dress at a luncheon hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, with Crown Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel also in attendance. Middleton paired the dress with sheer tights and classic black pumps for a photo op with the Swedish royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose with the Swedish royal family. Rex Shutterstock

The couple will continue their four-day tour with a black-tie dinner at the British ambassador’s residence. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, actor Stellan Skarsgård and actress Alicia Vikander are expected at the event.