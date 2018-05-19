Survey: Kate Middleton’s Shoe Wardrobe Is Better Than Meghan Markle’s

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum in London.

Kate Middleton has the most envied shoe wardrobe in the United Kingdom, according to a recent survey.

Ahead of the royal wedding, Wynsors World of Shoes found that Meghan Markle’s shoe wardrobe was the fourth most-envied among 1,500 Brits surveyed. Victoria Beckham and Cheryl edged out Markle for the second and third spots, respectively.

It’s no surprise that Middleton’s shoe wardrobe is well-loved among the British public. Following her marriage in 2011 to Prince William, Middleton has been the U.K.’s biggest style influencer, driving product sales more than any A-list celebrity.

Although the Duchess of Cambridge’s shoe wardrobe features a wide variety of brand, she is unafraid to return to her favorites.

Her top brand choices for royal engagements include Gianvito Rossi, Tod’s and Jimmy Choo — and she almost always steps out in heels.

Kate Middleton stepped out in an Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

But Middleton also loves casual footwear. Penelope Chilvers’ weatherproof boots have been a staple of her wardrobe for years, and she also loves her relatively inexpensive Superga sneakers.

Kate Middleton stepped out in her favorite sneakers, Superga's Cotu Classic style in white. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Markle’s favorite shoe appears to be Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, which she frequently pairs with her chic dresses and coats for public appearances.

Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik's BB pumps alongside Prince Harry CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her wardrobe also includes heels from brands such as Sarah Flint, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman.

Meghan Markle wears Aquazzura's Milano pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although Markle’s wardrobe hasn’t yet garnered the popularity of Middleton’s, fans will be watching to see what footwear the stylish “Suits” star sports at the royal wedding Saturday.

Want more?