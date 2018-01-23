Kate Middleton Recycles Her Favorite Pumps for Another Royal Appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge at Roe Green Junior School in Brent, London. Rex Shutterstock

Despite being just three months away from her April due date, Kate Middleton continues to fulfill her royal duties. In her latest appearance on Tuesday, the duchess paid a visit to Roe Green Junior School in London, where she launched the Mentally Healthy Schools project for the Heads Together foundation.

The expectant mom opted for blue for the occasion, recycling a cornflower blue Sportmax coat that she first wore in 2015 while pregnant with Charlotte and pairing it with a maternity dress from Séraphine, a matching scarf from Beulah London as well as a tanzanite pendant necklace and matching earrings by G. Collins & Sons.

Kate Middleton wearing blue. Rex Shutterstock

To finish her look, the newly 37-year-old royal sported a pair of her favorite navy suede Rupert Sanderson pumps — often her go-to style when wearing blue. The princess has worn the shoe from the British designer numerous times throughout 2016 and the last year, including when she dined with the Obamas at Kensington Palace in London.

The duchess wearing Jimmy Choos. Rex Shutterstock

After being greeted by 100 schoolchildren, who reportedly performed a song for the duchess, Middleton gave a moving speech about mental health. “My own commitment is to the youngest, most vulnerable in their early years — babies, toddlers and schoolchildren,” she said.

The Mentally Healthy Schools project is funded by The Royal Foundation and has been given trials in 50 schools across the country.

