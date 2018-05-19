Kate Middleton Has Worn Her Alexander McQueen Royal Wedding Coat Dress Twice Before

Kate Middleton arrived for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a flock of adorable bridesmaids in tow.

Holding onto 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte’s hand, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off what Kensington Palace reports as a “primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat” courtesy of Alexander McQueen — coincidentally the same British fashion house that made her wedding dress in 2011.

Middleton topped off her sunny pale yellow ensemble with matching floral-embellished hat designed by Philip Treacy. She’s also reportedly wearing Jimmy Choo heels, which wouldn’t be a surprise as she’s often seen sporting the London-based shoe brand.

Kate Middleton seated next to Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The pumps featured a classic pointed toe silhouette and a neutral-toned hue, complementing the rest of her outfit for the occasion.

The 36-year-old — who gave birth to her third child, a son named Prince Louis, just last month — has worn the same dress on two other separate occasions in the past, including the Queen’s birthday and Princess Charlotte’s christening.

It’s not unlike the princess to repeat a look and in fact, she wore several of the same maternity coats and dresses throughout her third pregnancy as she did while pregnant with Prince George and Prince Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

