Check Out the New FN!

Kate Middleton Has Worn Her Alexander McQueen Royal Wedding Coat Dress Twice Before

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kate middleton royal wedding
Best Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
Best Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
Best Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
Best Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
View Gallery 23 Images

Kate Middleton arrived for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a flock of adorable bridesmaids in tow.

Holding onto 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte’s hand, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off what Kensington Palace reports as a “primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat” courtesy of Alexander McQueen — coincidentally the same British fashion house that made her wedding dress in 2011.

Middleton topped off her sunny pale yellow ensemble with matching floral-embellished hat designed by Philip Treacy. She’s also reportedly wearing Jimmy Choo heels, which wouldn’t be a surprise as she’s often seen sporting the London-based shoe brand.

Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, kate middleton duchess of cambridge, royal wedding, alexander mcqueen
Kate Middleton seated next to Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The pumps featured a classic pointed toe silhouette and a neutral-toned hue, complementing the rest of her outfit for the occasion.

The 36-year-old — who gave birth to her third child, a son named Prince Louis, just last month — has worn the same dress on two other separate occasions in the past, including the Queen’s birthday and Princess Charlotte’s christening.

It’s not unlike the princess to repeat a look and in fact, she wore several of the same maternity coats and dresses throughout her third pregnancy as she did while pregnant with Prince George and Prince Charlotte.

C & C of Cambridge

A post shared by House Windsor (@housewindsor) on

kate middleton, princess charlotte, jimmy choo
Princess Charlotte.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For a look at more guests at the royal wedding and some of the best looks, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Survey: Kate Middleton’s Shoe Wardrobe Is Better Than Meghan Markle’s

Why Kate Middleton Has a Bigger Impact on Shoe Sales Than A-List Celebrities

Kate Middleton’s $400K Wedding Dress Has a Look-Alike Version by H&M for Cheap — and Matching Shoes, Too

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad