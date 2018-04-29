Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Early Couple’s Style

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating seven years of marriage this Sunday.

On the heels of welcoming baby Louis and thus, becoming a family of five, today marks the royal pair’s wedding anniversary. Middleton memorably wed the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ eldest son at Westminster Abbey wearing a stunning Alexander McQueen gown in 2011.

Many fans of the couple consider their union to be something of a real-life fairy tale and to that end, FN is paying homage to the duo’s early aughts style.

In 2005 — the same year they both graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they met — the prince and Middleton were snapped at the Beaufort Polo Club in Britain wearing cool, casual outfits.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Beaufort Polo Club in England. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince William dressed in sneakers with yellow accents, beige Tommy Hilfiger shorts with red stripes down the sides, a white polo shirt and a navy cap with yellow writing. Meanwhile, the now mother-of-three wore black pointed leather flats with a flowing sand-colored skirt boasting a brown belt, a pale pink tank top, and a brown handbag.

A couple years later in 2007, the pair slightly coordinated their ensembles for the Cheltenham Festival with Kate sporting an olive-colored tweed blazer and suit and brown suede knee-high pointy booties.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2007. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince William donned brown pants, brown suede shoes and a navy sweater over a shirt and tie with a green plaid jacket pulling things together.

Two more years later in 2009, the couple was spotted leaving the New London Theatre dressed for a date night. Wearing similar black velvet blazers, Kate polished off her look with a black printed minidress, knee-high black suede boots, and a gray leather tote bag.

The Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a hunter green sweater worn over a collared shirt, tan trousers and red, white and blue sneakers.

Prince William and Middleton in 2009. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A year following in 2010, Middleton appeared by Prince William’s side at a wedding in Gloucestershire wearing a pretty royal blue dress with another black blazer, a coordinating black hat, and pointy suede pumps.

The now 35-year-old prince wore a three-piece suit complete with pinstripe trousers and shiny black leather shoes for the special occasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attending a wedding. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

