Kate Middleton Caps Off Her Royal Tour of Norway With a Stunning Gown — & Sorel Boots

View Slideshow Kate Middleton in Norway. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton’s Scandinavian tour continues — and so does her style streak.

Middleton and Prince William jetted to Norway yesterday, and the duo capped their night off with a fancy dinner held at the Royal Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge — who is pregnant with her third child — went for a Grecian goddess-inspired ensemble. She selected a flowing, silky Alexander McQueen gown in a blush tone, which features a cape-like tulle layer. Middleton completed her look with silver Oscar de la Renta pumps that played off the dress’ embellishment.

Kate Middleton at the Royal Palace in Norway. Rex Shutterstock

For day two in Norway today, Middleton put together another stylish look as she visited the Hartvig Nissen School. She sported a maroon coat and Tod’s black suede pumps — a wardrobe staple of hers that she’d already wore this trip (she wore them for her flight from Sweden to Norway). Middleton completed her classic look with a Mulberry clutch.

Kate Middleton wears a coat and Tod’s pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton also donned a sportier look later in the day as she went to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump. She wore a red and white parka with black ski pants, finishing off her look with black Sorel snow boots for full functionality.

Kate Middleton in ski clothes. Rex Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s four-day trip comes to a close today after stops in Sweden and Norway.

Click through the gallery to see every look Middleton’s worn throughout the couple’s Scandinavian trip, from sporty parkas with snow boots to glamorous, red carpet-worthy gowns.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Ditches Her Classic Style For This Bold Look