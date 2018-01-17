Pregnant Kate Middleton Pops in This Affordable Red Coat & Suede Heels

View Slideshow Kate Middleton Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton made a royal appearance at the Great Ormond Street children’s hospital in London today. The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles while meeting patients.

Kate Middleton visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital wearing a red Boden coat and black pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton looked regal in a classic coat featuring a sweet ruffled edge trimmed along the collar, pockets and sleeves. The red design by Boden, which retails for $330, is — surprise — still available at bodenusa.com. She paired the coat, which hid her baby bump, with a nude-colored dress and suede pumps.

Kate Middleton visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Rex Shutterstock

Later in the afternoon, Middleton opted for a more casual ensemble for a visit with the Wimbledon Foundation’s Junior Tennis Initiative. She kicked off her heels for a pair of Nike Vapormax sneakers and a white and black tracksuit while partaking in a tennis lesson with the young students.

The @WimbledonFdn sessions involve various tennis activities, such as drills and racquet skills, to help build technical ability and promote values such as teamwork, fairness and disciple. pic.twitter.com/NnCO965qTS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

Just yesterday, Middleton and Prince William paid a visit the English city of Coventry. There, she wore her favorite bright pink double-breasted coat from English brand Mulberry. And to keep the focus on her statement topper, the 36-year-old mom of two opted for opaque black stockings, black gloves and her go-to black Tod’s suede block-heeled pumps.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Conventry. Rex Shutterstock

