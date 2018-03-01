Oops — Kate Middleton Gets Caught in the Snow Wearing Favorite Suede Pumps

Kate Middleton arrives at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Feb. 28. Rex Shutterstock

After starting the day off in a recycled royal blue Seraphine dress at the Royal Foundation Forum alongside Prince William, Harry and future sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton stepped out in a completely different look for the National Portrait Gallery opening of “Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography.”

Braving the snow, the 36-year-old pregnant duchess — who is slated to give birth next month — showed off an Orla Kiely ruffled, floral print dress designed in collaboration with stylist Leith Clark. And despite the wet weather, Kate paired suede pumps in “Praline” pink courtesy of Gianvito Rossi with the romantic Margaret smock bib dress.

The duchess wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps. Rex Shutterstock

A fan of suede pumps, this is hardly the first time the soon-to-be mom-of-three has sported the classic style from the luxe Italian shoe designer. A go-to neutral-toned shoe for the beloved royal activist, Middleton has reached for the pumps on numerous occasions throughout 2017, including sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Further accessorizing her ensemble for the evening, Kate wore statement drop earrings from British jewelry designer Kiki McDonough and carried a Jimmy Choo Celeste clutch bag, which she debuted last month at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway.

Kate Middleton arrives at the National Portrait Gallery. Rex Shutterstock

Putting her bump on display for the second time in one day, Kate — who is a patron of the gallery — selected key Victorian photographs for a special “Patron’s Trail” and wrote personal captions which were displayed alongside each photograph.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s All-Blue Outfit Paid a Subtle Tribute to Nurses

Kate Middleton Gets a Tattoo and Stomps Out in Two Different Comfy Shoes