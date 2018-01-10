Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Jimmy Choo Pumps for First Appearance of 2018

View Slideshow Kate Middleton visits Reach Academy in Feltham, England. Rex Shutterstock

After celebrating her 36th birthday yesterday, Kate Middleton stepped out for her first royal engagement of 2018 this morning.

Visiting Reach Academy Feltham in London, the expectant mom opted for a chic navy ensemble for the occasion, covering up her growing baby bump in a sold-out Hobbs double-breasted wool coat. She accessorized the outfit with a matching Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley Muse suede clutch. And the Duchess of Cambridge pulled the blue look together with Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing Jimmy Choo pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The suede round-toe style, which features a 3.5 inch block heel, is a go-to for Middleton, who wore them most recently when she attended a memorial for the June Grenfell Tower tragedy in a similar all-navy outift.

The princess also noticeably wore ultrasheer no-slip stockings for today’s visit.

Kate Middleton talks to children outside Reach Academy. Rex Shutterstock

Once inside the school, Place2Be, the mom of two showed off a blue floral print Séraphine maternity dress. The frock, which she also wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, retails for an affordable $109.

The duchess wearing a Seraphine maternity dress. Rex Shutterstock

This outing comes after Middleton sent Princess Charlotte, 2, off to her first day of to nursery school Monday, sharing sweet shots of the toddler with the world. Additionally, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance of 2018 together yesterday.

For more of Kate Middleton’s princess style, check out 36 of her best looks to date.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wears Sarah Flint for First Royal Engagement of 2018

Kate Middleton Turns 36: A Look at the Duchess’ Winter Style

Pregnant Kate Middleton Bundles Up for Church in Fur Hat and Tod’s Pumps