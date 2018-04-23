Kate Middleton Leaves the Hospital in Heels With Her New Baby Boy

Just hours after delivering her third child, Kate Middleton stepped out of St. Mary’s Hospital in London with the new royal baby in her arms.

Exiting the building’s doors with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge posed on the steps outside the Lindo Wing as she presented the latest addition to the royal family wearing impressive nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and an elegant red Jenny Packham dress with a white lace collar. Complete with a fresh blowout and classic pearl-drop earrings, Middleton, along with her husband, beamed at the crowd as they applauded the now-parents of three.

Kate Middleton and Prince William pose with their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not appear with their mother and father. After paying their baby brother a visit, the two headed back to Kensington Palace, which tweeted its thanks to the hospital staff as well as well-wishing fans:

Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

It’s not the first time Middleton has opted for heels after giving birth. The royal mother introduced Prince George donning white Pied a Terre wedges and brought out Princess Charlotte wearing nude beige heels by Jimmy Choo. In both instances, Middleton also chose Jenny Packham for her dresses.

