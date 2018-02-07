Kate Middleton Handles Getting Her Heel Stuck in a Grate Like a Princess

Kate Middleton arrives in Wickford. Rex Shutterstock

Even princesses can suffer from a misstep. It happens. Kate Middleton knows this firsthand, after getting her heel stuck in a grate on Wednesday during a visit to a new addiction treatment center she opened in Wickford.

Showing off her baby bump in a royal blue Ellory coat from Goat, a luxury British label she’s worn before, the Duchess of Cambridge was reminded that high heels come with certain risks — like the risk of getting it stuck in unforeseeable places.

The duchess visits an addiction treatment center in Essex. Rex Shutterstock

But in true princess form, she was reportedly quick to laugh off the mishap and was able to keep her balance while greeting staff from the Action on Addiction Community Treatment Centre.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old mental-health activist — who is seven months pregnant now — paired her classic pointy black suede pumps with sheer black stockings.

Middleton notices her heel is stuck. Rex Shutterstock

Completing her ensemble for the royal engagement, Middleton accessorized with a black clutch and blue earrings to match her bow-detail wool coat, which happens to be half off right now.

After touring Sweden and Norway in her black suede block-heeled pumps by Tod’s, Middleton chose to give them a break for this outing, opting for a black suede pump with a skinny heel, instead.