Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Spring-Ready Look at One of Her Last Royal Engagements Before Giving Birth

Kate Middleton is going green again.

Just days after stepping out in an emerald dress and coat at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Duchess of Cambridge gave us another take on the spring-ready shade during one of her last public engagements before she and Prince William welcome their third baby.

During her visit at the Royal Society of Medicine in London, the eight-months-pregnant Middleton sported an A-line bespoke mint coat dress by Jenny Packham — one of her favorite designers — featuring a chic bow at the neck. She completed the look with a pair of classic Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and a Loeffler Randall clutch (not pictured) along with cushion drop earrings from another dear designer, Kiki McDonough.

Kate Middleton visits the Royal Society of Medicine. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the venue, per Kensington Palace, the mother-of-two co-hosted a symposium on early childhood intervention and met with academics to discuss perinatal, maternal and infant mental health — issues that are close to Middleton’s heart, as she remains a staunch advocate for mental health through her Heads Together initiative with the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, Middleton and her husband are expecting the next family addition in April, just one month before she prepares for the wedding of future sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle in England.

Want more?

How Kate Middleton’s Head-to-Toe Styling Tricks Work With Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Wore Nearly Identical Heels — And Both Looks Came With Leg-Lengthening Tricks